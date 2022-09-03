James Ross Walker, III Sep 3, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - James Ross Walker, III, 57, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Nashville, TN, after a brief illness.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport James Ross Walker Iii Hamlett-dobson Funeral Homes Nashville Arrangement Condolence Illness Recommended for you