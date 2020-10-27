KINGSPORT - Ronnie Cox, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. Ronnie was a Vietnam Veteran, having served with the U.S. Army. He had worked for various contractors inside the Eastman for the past 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Cox; infant son, Jonathan Wayne Cox; parents, Oscar and Audrey Cox; and two brothers, Johnny and Billy Cox.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Tammy Boling; son, Patrick Cox and wife Dawn; three grandchildren, Kyndra Cox, Kacie Boling, and Dillon Boling; three sisters, Dorothy Hammonds and husband Bill, Anna Ruth Darnell and husband Frank, Karen Bridges; one brother, Wayne Cox and wife Janice; several nieces and nephews; wonderful in-laws; and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Pete Smith officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Rites by American Legion Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.