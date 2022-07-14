April 29, 1948- July 10, 2022
CASTLEWOOD, VA –James Roger Sluss, Sr. was born on April 29, 1948, at Holston Valley Memorial Hospital in Kingsport, TN to the late Willard Hobart and Elma Ruth Wampler Sluss of Castlewood, VA. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by grandparents, Jonathan H. Sluss and Nannie Belle Johnson Sluss, Singleton Candler Wampler and Goldie Gibson Wampler; along with his brother, Stephen Russell Sluss; brother-in-law Eugene Fields; and sister-in-law Freda Sluss.
Roger as he was known to his family and friends grew up on the family farm in Castlewood, VA. He was a farmer from the day he was born until the day he died. He graduated from Castlewood High School and Virginia Tech with BS and MS. He taught Agriculture Education classes and adult night classes at Castlewood High School for over three decades and served as a little and senior league baseball coach for local youth teams. His knowledge of agriculture and his skills as a wood artisan was unmatched. Though he loved farming, his passion was always his family and students.
Roger is survived by a loving family including his wife, Dr. Dorothy Justus Sluss; son, Dr. James Roger Sluss II and wife Mrs. Amy O’Neil Sluss; along with their children, Madeline Rebecca and James Roger Sluss III (Jay) of Winchester, VA; siblings, Glenda Kay Fields of Kingsport, TN, Ronald Sluss (Margie) of Nickelsville, VA, and Theresa Katherine Tiller (Michael) of Bristol, TN; three nephews, Stephen/Abigail Betis Fields of Kingsport, TN, Ronald Chester II/Brandi Monroe Sluss of Atlanta, GA, and Benjamin /Fannie Tiller of Austin, TX; one niece, Kacy Tiller of Bristol, TN; grand nieces and nephews, Jackson Eugene, Sierra, and Samuel Phillip Fields of Kingsport, TN, Jacob and Kylie Sluss of Atlanta, GA, and Kaleb and Sophie Tiller of Austin, TX; extended family includes the families of Mary Elizabeth Justus Salmons (Kevin), Ashley Plaster (Jason, Mc Kenna, Gabriel, and Quinton Plaster), Amanda (Matthew and Grace Salmons) and Shea, JD, and Jaxxson Hunt), Sherman Timothy Justus of Charleston, SC, and Lawrence Carter Justus of Hurley, VA, Debbie Hurley of Richlands, VA (Jeremy Justus, Kelly and Kara Hill).
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home. A time of remembrance will follow at 7 p.m. with his family and friends sharing memories.
Funeral Services for James Roger Sluss, Sr. will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, VA with Pastor Willie Ellis officiating. Committal services will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Kilgore, Tim Long, Billy Osborne, Bobby Osborne, Bob Salyers, K. D. Cook, Bobby Horne, Jody Salyers, Jeremy Sharp, and James Woody. The family invites everyone to the Western Front Hotel from 1 to 5 p.m. following the committal services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer’s Association (Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37919) or Clinch River Little League (P.O. Box 1126 Castlewood, VA 24224).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer's Association (Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37919) or Clinch River Little League (P.O. Box 1126 Castlewood, VA 24224).