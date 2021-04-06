WISE, VA - James Rodney Lawson, age 53, went home to Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, following a brave fight with cancer.
Jimmy, affectionately known as “Jimbo” was the sweetest, most joyful soul who lived life to the fullest. He was musical and had impeccable rhythm. He loved working puzzles, making Art, eating delicious food, riding his tractor, and hanging out with family. Jimmy’s childlike spirit and boundless love for people touched the lives of all who had the joy of knowing him. Jimmy’s enthusiasm for church and huge heart for worshiping The Lord in all circumstances will be remembered most of all. In his life we saw beauty for ashes; Jimmy’s people know Jesus more deeply because of him.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ida Beverly Lawson; his father, James Lawson; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Cleo Beverly; and several precious uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Jimmy is survived by his loving sister and best friend, Cheryl Powers (Richard); nephews, Brandon Powers (Lydia) and Tyler Powers; great-nephew, Finley Powers; aunts, Margie Colyer and Patricia Dockery who spent all of their days loving him; many special cousins and countless friends, each of whom he adored.
Celebrating Jimmy's beautiful and vibrant life includes a worship service held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Minister Jibber Ward and Pastor Jeff Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Beverly Cemetery in Wise, VA. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till time of services at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. The family would love guests to wear bright colors and ties, just like Jimmy loved. Balloons will be released toward heaven to represent his love for celebrations. Not even cancer could keep Jimmy from a good party! Memorial gifts may be made online to the Tim Tebow Foundation; www.timtebowfoundation.org (in memory of Jimmy Lawson.)
