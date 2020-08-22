GULFPORT, MS - James Robert Sidney Grove (Bob), a resident of Gulfport, MS, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 while working in Huntsville, Alabama. He made his entrance into our world on June 26, 1973 in Moses Lake, Washington to SSGT James A. Grove, Dorothy Jane Grove and was anxiously awaited by his big sister Sandy. In his early years, he enjoyed life as an Army Brat, traveling and experiencing the world from Mannheim, Germany to Fort Lee, Virginia. His family planted roots in Jonesborough, TN upon his father’s retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father SSGT James A Grove, Grandparents William Ray and Geneva Grove, Earnest and Hettie Harkleroad, fathers in law SSGT Harry C. Black and Dennis H. Whitehead, and several aunts and uncles.
Bob was a 1991 graduate of David Crockett High School and was a proud alumnus of East Tennessee State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in 1995. He launched his career in law enforcement in 1998, serving as a Patrol Officer (Charlie 8) with the Morristown Police Department. Upon completing training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), Bob joined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Customs and Border Protection Officer in July 2005. His first assignment was at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where he served until he found his home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in July 2009 at the Port of Gulfport. Bob took an oath to “Serve and Protect” - a mantra by which he lived throughout his career. He was honored and proud to serve alongside some of the best law enforcement officers during his career. He was even more honored to call these men and women not only friends, but brothers and sisters in blue.
Bob was an accomplished marksman, avid hunter and woodsman. His greatest accomplishments were his love of God, family and country. He cherished his gun collection and vintage artillery, but he most cherished his role as husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, an ear to listen and a shoulder to lean on. Bob was of the Methodist faith and accepted Christ as his savior at an early age and was baptized at Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife Lori Black Grove and daughter Sidney Norah Leigh Grove, both of Gulfport, MS; son Christopher (C.J.) Black of Talbott, TN; mother Dorothy Jane Grove of Jonesborough, TN; mother-in-law Dianne Whitehead of Talbott, TN; sister Sandy Grove Matheson (Danny) and nephews Andrew and Aaron Matheson of Fort Oglethorpe, GA; uncle Gerald (Bobby) Harkleroad of Kingsport, TN; aunt Joyce (Jay) McMurray of Kingsport, TN; Uncle Selvin Rudd of Maryland and Uncle Bruce Shuffet of Florida; special cousin and friend Keith Harkleroad of Kingsport, TN; lifelong friends J. Heath Haney (Rebecca) of Fall Branch, TN, Aaron Henley (Natasha) of Johnson City, TN, and Lee Cross of Jonesborough, TN. as well as a host of cousins, friends and brothers and sisters of law enforcement.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Gulfport, MS for their unwavering support, kindness and guidance during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport a funeral service will follow with Pastor Lew Kiser and Sherry Bowers officiating. Honors will be conducted by the United States Customs and Border Protection, Officer Pegett Chaplain.
