ASHLAND, KY - James Robert (Bob) Martin, 90, of Ashland, KY passed away at Kings Daughters Medical Center on June 3, 2021. He was born in Oxford, MS on January 1, 1931 to Burl Martin and Ola Kemp Austin who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son James (Jim) Martin whose wife Sharon survives.
He was an equipment operator and a lifetime member of the IUOE #181. He was also an active member of Unity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and served on various committees. He was a pilot, an avid golfer and also enjoyed boating, camping and woodworking, especially making dulcimers.
James is survived by his loving wife Mary Robinette Martin of Ashland, KY, a son William (Bill) Martin of Ashland, KY, grandchildren Beth Martin (Andrew) Sturdon, Megan Martin (Jason) Drake, Will Martin, Sage Martin and Sienna Martin and great grandchildren John Sturdon, Ben Sturdon, James Drake, Emily Drake, Abigail Sturdon, Aaron Drake and Caleb Drake.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM at STEEN FUNERAL HOME-CENTRAL AVENUE CHAPEL with visitation from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11:30-1:30 at the Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37660 followed by burial at Oak Hill Cemetery with the committal service being held in the mausoleum chapel.
