CHURCH HILL - James Robert “Bob” Christian, 89, of Church Hill, died January 2, 2022.
While Robert resided in Church Hill most of his life, he traveled the United States as a supervisor for several construction companies. He spent a year in Ireland working for Dry Cor. At one time in his career, he was a NASCAR crew member for Black Diamond Racing with 3 drivers Harry Gant, L.D. Ottinger and Gene Glover. Robert was also a NASCAR Technical Inspector. Early years of NASCAR, he helped Ken Hunley, Gene Glover, and Bill Morton. Their friendship continued the rest of their lives. Robert was instrumental in helping Shirl Greer build his first funny car. Jerry Lee Lewis offered him a job as his bodyguard, but Robert declined.
Robert loved his Ford Truck, John Deere, Dolly, Jack Daniels (gave it up though) and his cat Della.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.H. “C” and Lola Christian; the mother of his Children, Marie Christian; infant son, Terry Wayne; sons-in-law, Ray Johnson, Carl Hensley and Jim McMillian; grandson, Steven Fields; great-great granddaughter, Addie Dykes; sisters, Grace Hawkins and Dorothy Barnette; brother, Charles Christian.
He is survived by his children, Judy McMillian, Jimmy (Terri) Christian, Connie (Jerry) Meade, Brenda Hensley, Steve (LaDonna) Christian, Debbie Johnson and Robin Felts; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; cousins, Gene and Alan Christian; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Old Union Cemetery, Church Hill with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.
Carter-Trent funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Christian family.