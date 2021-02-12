DUFFIELD, VA - James Charles Roach, 79, of Duffield, VA passed away, Friday, February 5, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
There will be a drop by visitation to keep the maximum 10-person limit with no formal receiving line at the Gate City Funeral Home Saturday, February 13, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:15 p.m. for the graveside service.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic visitors are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
An online guest register is available for the Roach family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
