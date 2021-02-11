DUFFIELD, VA - James Charles Roach, 79, of Duffield, VA passed away, Friday, February 5, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
James was born in Sullivan County, TN on April 8, 1941 and was the son of the late James Henry and Oma (Shupe) Roach.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his daughters, Karen Roach (Danny) Reid, Janet Ruth Peavler (Steve), Melanie Pritchard, and Jerri (John) Hilton; grandchildren, Alyssa Marie Ison, Katie (Sam) Huston, Nathan John Pritchard, John (Rachel) Reid, Annabel Lee Peavler (Dalton), Jacob Ryan Peavler, Isabella Hilton, and Seth Hilton; great grandchildren, Braxton Lee Peavler and Rosalie Huston; sisters, Rebecca Sue (Mack) Lark and Mary Carol (Gerald) McDavid; brothers, John Henry (Mary) Roach and Keith Douglas (Shirley) Roach; along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a drop by visitation to keep the maximum 10-person limit with no formal receiving line at the Gate City Funeral Home Saturday, February 13, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:15 p.m. for the graveside service.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic visitors are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
An online guest register is available for the Roach family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
