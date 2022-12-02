James Rector Dec 2, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENEVILLE - James Rector, age 94 of Barkley Road, Greeneville, passed away Thursday at home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Condolence James Rector Funeral Home Barkley Road Kiser-rose Hill Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you