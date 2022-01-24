CHURCH HILL – James Ray Morelock, Sr., 86, passed away at home on Saturday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with his former pastor of many years, Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Immediately following will be Military Honors Graveside Services at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Everyone is welcome at the graveside services, we only ask that you wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jarrad Morelock, Brian Morelock, Brandon Morelock, Eric Dixon, Cody Morelock, and Trevor Dixon.
A special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice, Carie, Christy, and Kelly for the loving care they provided to James.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Church Hill in Memory of: James R. Morelock, Sr.
