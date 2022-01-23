CHURCH HILL – James Ray Morelock, Sr., 86, passed away at home on Saturday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
James was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County, a Korean war veteran and retired Sargent First Class U.S. Army. He worked as a Millwright in the Maintenance department at the AFG Greenland plant for 30 plus years. He was a vice president of SOAR United Steelworks Organization. James was one of the first charter members of Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Loving to spend time with his family, James was always involved with the children’s lives and loved cheering them on. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, a great provider for his family and an extremely hard worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville Ray Morelock and Mary Alice Baldwin Morelock; brothers, Jack Morelock Don Morelock, Lynn Morelock, and Ben Morelock; sisters, Lee Wright, Bobbie Crawford, and Ailene Mills.
James is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Mallicote Morelock; sons, James “Jimmy” Ray Morelock, Jr. (fiancé, Traci Percer), Terry L Morelock (Ronda), and K. Brad Morelock (fiancé, Lana), daughter, Shelia Morelock Dixon (Brent); grandchildren, Jarrad Isaiah Morelock (Cassandra), Sarah Maureen James (Travis), Brandon Jacob Morelock, Brian James Morelock (Brianna), Eric Levi Morelock Dixon (Lyndsey), William Cody Morelock, Caitlin Marie Morelock, Cassandra Jobeth Morelock Zook (Benjamin), and Trevor Lucas Morelock Dixon (Grace); great grandchildren, Ally Holder, Townes David James Zook, Elliott Laurel Morelock, and Eleanora Frances Estelle Zook; brothers, Malcolm “Bo” Morelock and Dillard Morelock, sisters, Ethel Roop and Peggy Duncan; special caregiver, John Flinchum; several nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with his former pastor of many years, Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Immediately following will be Military Honors Graveside Services at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Everyone is welcome at the graveside services, we only ask that you wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jarrad Morelock, Brian Morelock, Brandon Morelock, Eric Dixon, Cody Morelock, and Trevor Dixon.
A special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice, Carie, Christy, and Kelly for the loving care they provided to James.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Church Hill in Memory of: James R. Morelock, Sr.
