WISE, VA - James Ray “Jim” Flanary, 69, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital.
He was a coal miner with Westmoreland, Paramont and Harmon Coal Companies. Jim was also a loyal member of the Westmoreland and Parmont Mine Rescue teams. He loved Notre Dame football, Powell Valley football and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in athletics. He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dot Flanary.
Jim is survived by his wife of 22 years, Pam Flanary; children, Thea Flanary, Pound, Va., Jason Sturgill (Leigh Anne), Big Stone Gap, Va., Jennifer Culbertson (Danny), Norton, Va. and Adam Flanary, Wise; grandchildren, Caleb Baker (Lexie), Lexington, Ky., Callie Catto (Riley), Pikeville, Ky., Bryan and Kaylee Culbertson, Norton, and Penelope Sturgill, Big Stone Gap; great grandchildren, Emersyn, Grey and Juliette Catto; two brothers, Mike Flanary (Deidra), Cary, NC and Neal Flanary, Kingsport, Tn.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Jason Sturgill officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00am on Wednesday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church (Shoe Box Ministry), 14 E. 11th St., N., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219.
