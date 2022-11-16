KINGSPORT - James Ralph Kiser, 93, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after a brief illness. Ralph, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Whitewood, VA on May 9, 1929 to the late Elbert and Matilda Jane Kiser of War, WV. He was of the Baptist faith, but he faithfully attended the Catholic Church with his wife Mary. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Paul, Raymond, Hubert, Kirby, Chester, Victor, his sisters Ocie (Jaber), Dorcas (Overbey), Alice (Smith), Mary Ann (Martin), and Francis (Turpin). He is survived by his loving wife of 56 year, Mary (Miller) Kiser, sisters-in-law, Barbara Gwinn and husband, Rod, Marguerite Giles and husband Tom, Bobbie Miller and the late Mitchell Miller Jr. and 30 nieces and nephews and three great nieces and nephews. Mr. Kiser was a graduate of Big Creek High School and attended Concord College. Mr. Kiser served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954, during the Korean War. Mr. Kiser was a businessman. He was part owner of Kiser Grocery Store in War, owner of City Sewing Center in Dothan, AL and Bristol, TN, and Electronic Showcase in Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Princeton, WV on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, WV. Viewing will be held one hour before Mass. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation or Wounded Warrior Family Support. Online condolences may be submitted at roselawnmontevista.com