NICKELSVILLE, VA – James R. White, age 79 of Nickelsville, Virginia entered his eternal home, while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
He was born in Scott County, Virginia on April 24, 1943 and was the son of the late McKinley White and Lena Stapleton White. In addition to his parents James was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Mallory White, his granddaughter, Hayley Brooke White; 1 brother, Joe M. White; 4 sisters, Bonnie Vicars, Ada Muriel Minton, Louellva Parks and Jaree Williams. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Weber City.
Mr. White is survived by his, son, Jeff White and wife Kari; granddaughter, Whitney White; sister, Mary Vanderpool and husband Vernon; brother, Rev. G.W. White and wife June; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1 to 3 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence.
Funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Dr. Lester Morelock, Pastor Aaron Noe and Rev. G.W. White officiating.
Music will be provided by Whitney White and Greg and Becky White.
Graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Virginia
Pallbearers will be David White, Jerry White, Gerald White, Bill White, Johnny White, Dale Minton, Terry Minton, Junior Williams and Darrell Williams
Flowers will be accepted, or the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (Memorials Processing, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959)
The family wishes to extend special thanks to caregivers and close friends, Zella Graham and husband Tony, Danny Hall and Bill Fraysier.