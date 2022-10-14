NICKELSVILLE, VA – James R. White, age 79 of Nickelsville, Virginia entered his eternal home, while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

He was born in Scott County, Virginia on April 24, 1943 and was the son of the late McKinley White and Lena Stapleton White. In addition to his parents James was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Mallory White, his granddaughter, Hayley Brooke White; 1 brother, Joe M. White; 4 sisters, Bonnie Vicars, Ada Muriel Minton, Louellva Parks and Jaree Williams. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Weber City.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video