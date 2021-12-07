ROGERSVILLE - James “R.” Raymond Jones, age 82, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ray Mullins and Rev. John Jones officiating. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Shady Grove Church Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be, The Coyote Cart Team, and Steve Wolfe. Pallbearers will be Forrest Looney, Braxton Williams, Fred Castle, James Jones, Jr., Allen Evans, Chuck Mayes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.