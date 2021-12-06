ROGERSVILLE - James “R.” Raymond Jones, age 82, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Jones; parents, Miller and Ester Jones; brothers, Joseph and Johnny Jones; and sister, Rachael Jones.
Jimmy was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Overton Lodge, No. 5 F&AM. He was a member of the Jericho Shrine Center, and he held several offices with the Jericho Shrine cart team.
Jimmy served on the Lakeview Utility District Board and served as Vice President from 2003 until 2021.
He was an avid hunter and member of the Hawkins County Coon Club.
He was an employee of the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation for 40 years where he worked in the location and engineering departments, and he was also a utility inspector for ten years.
He is survived by his children, Jimmy Ray “J.J.” (Amy), of Surgoinsville, Lisa Jones Lawson (Gerald), of Rogersville, Brittney Looney (Forrest) of Church Hill; sisters, Dot Larson of Spokane, Washington, Ann Stipes of Rogersville; sister-in-law, Connie Jones; grandchildren, Braydon Haun, Maylee and Tayen Looney; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Kathy Williams “Granny” for her help, love, and care during his sickness.
The family will receive friends 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ray Mullins and Rev. John Jones officiating. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Shady Grove Church Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be, The Coyote Cart Team, and Steve Wolfe. Pallbearers will be Forrest Looney, Braxton Williams, Fred Castle, James Jones, Jr., Allen Evans, Chuck Mayes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.