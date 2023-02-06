BULLS GAP - James R. Goan, 72, of Bulls Gap, passed away on February 3, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years and love of his life, Judy Harmon Goan; along with his children: Crystal Goan Jessee, of Greeneville, and Eric (Dr. Kari) Goan, of Bulls Gap, and grandchildren: Kaitlyn Grace, Caleb Eric, and Reagan Michelle; his siblings: Charles (Pat) Goan; Tommy (Doris) Goan; and Rose (Allen) Cureton; his brothers-in-law: Ralph William “Bill” (Mary) Harmon, and Ronnie (Cathy) Harmon.

