BULLS GAP - James R. Goan, 72, of Bulls Gap, passed away on February 3, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years and love of his life, Judy Harmon Goan; along with his children: Crystal Goan Jessee, of Greeneville, and Eric (Dr. Kari) Goan, of Bulls Gap, and grandchildren: Kaitlyn Grace, Caleb Eric, and Reagan Michelle; his siblings: Charles (Pat) Goan; Tommy (Doris) Goan; and Rose (Allen) Cureton; his brothers-in-law: Ralph William “Bill” (Mary) Harmon, and Ronnie (Cathy) Harmon.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Louise Goan.
James was a third-generation farmer and operator of Shadowland Farm and loved teaching his children and grandchildren about agriculture and the Lord. He was also former owner of Bulls Gap Realty and Auction. He was a devout member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and song leader.
The family will be receiving family and friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville, on Monday, February 6th, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m.
The family will hold the funeral and graveside service at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Bulls Gap on Tuesday, February 7th, at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Greg Fletcher will officiate the service with a special prayer by Pastor Charles Heck.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Building Fund, in his honor.