KINGSPORT - James R. “Bud” Wallace, 89, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He served his country in the US Army before his retirement from the 82nd Airborne as a Command Sergeant Major. Bud went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 20 years before his retirement in 1996. He was a devoted member of Colonial Heights Christian Church where he served in many ways especially in the food pantry as well as assisting First Broad Street UMC. Bud was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his late wife, Dot Wallace; parents, James and Dora Wallace; son, Randall Wallace; brothers, Hansel and Edward Wallace; sister, Vinnie Davis.

