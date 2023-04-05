KINGSPORT - James R. “Bud” Wallace, 89, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He served his country in the US Army before his retirement from the 82nd Airborne as a Command Sergeant Major. Bud went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 20 years before his retirement in 1996. He was a devoted member of Colonial Heights Christian Church where he served in many ways especially in the food pantry as well as assisting First Broad Street UMC. Bud was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Dot Wallace; parents, James and Dora Wallace; son, Randall Wallace; brothers, Hansel and Edward Wallace; sister, Vinnie Davis.
Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Debbie Chilcote Wallace; daughter, Janet Wallace Bartley; son, Gordon Timothy Wallace and wife Iva; grandchildren, James Andrew Wallace, Olivia Addington, Gavin Wallace, Katy Wallace Boyd (Austin), and Adam Bartley (Trinity); great-grandchildren, Ava and Brooks Addington; sisters, Thelma Freeman and Chloras Marshall; brother, A.D. Wallace; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Colonial Heights Christian Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Mullins and Rev. Randy Frye officiating.
A military entombment service will be conducted at 10 am on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 along with members of the Tennessee National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church at 105 Meadow Lane Kingsport, TN 37663 or to the Disabled American Veterans at www.ihelpveterans.org.