COEBURN, VA - James R "Bones" Johnson, 78, of Coeburn, VA passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home. He drove a coal truck for 48 years.
He loved to deer hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold C. and Viala Elam Johnson; a son, Audie C. Johnson.
Survivors include wife of 62 years, Deloris Ann Lawson Johnson; sons, Mark and Gail Johnson of Coeburn, Jamie Lynn Johnson of Coeburn, Daniel and Eden Johnson; granddaughter, Alicia Johnson; grandson, Matthew Johnson; siblings, Bobby Johnson, Penny Francis, and Connie Williams; special nephew Dr. Tony Francis and wife Beth of Lynchburg, VA.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at Estes Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. R.L. Crawford officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Temple Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10am to go in procession.
Mark Johnson was blessed to have had the opportunity to work with his dad, "Bones" as he was fondly known, for 33 years hauling coal.