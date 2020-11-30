CHURCH HILL - James Potter Stevens, 74, of Church Hill, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after complications from Covid-19. Born in Sullivan County, where he resided most of his life, J.P. served in the U.S. Army National Guard during Desert Storm. He retired from Joy Mining Company in Duffield, VA after more than 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Justin Chapman; parents, George and Ellen Stevens; brothers, Tom, Don and John Stevens; and sister, Anna Lee Stevens.
J.P. is survived by wife, Olivia Mae Stevens of the home; daughter, Wanda Jean Stevens Chapman and husband, Robert of Kingsport; son, James Phillips Stevens and Debbie Gent of Surgoinsville; grandchildren, Jessica Chapman, Shane Gent and Tyler Gent; great-grandchildren, Paisley Jane Starke, Harper Grace Rogers, Haley Catherine Rogers and Brinley Gent; sisters, Georgia Kaywood, Carolyn Reeves and Mattie Fowler, all of Kingsport; brother, Ben Stevens of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11-12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Rites accorded by American Legion Posts 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.