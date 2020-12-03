CHURCH HILL - James Potter Stevens, 74, of Church Hill, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after complications from Covid-19.
The family will receive friends from 11-12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Rites accorded by American Legion Posts 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.