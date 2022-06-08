James “Popidy” Allen Day died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church for many years. Jim was born June 9, 1938, in Rogersville, Tennessee. He was the only child of the late Earl and Katherine Smith Day of Church Hill, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Church Hill High School and continued his education at East Tennessee State University receiving a bachelor’s degree in business. He retired as the National Sales Manager for Bama Foods.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Day Whynot.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sara Anderson Day; two daughters, Robin Day of Winston Salem, NC and Beth Day Good of Huntsville, AL; three grandchildren, Katie Good, Sara Grace Whynot and Carson Whynot.
Memorial donations can be made to Cornerstone Church; 120 Cornerstone Drive, Johnson City, TN 37615.