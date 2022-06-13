KINGSPORT – James Paul Cota, age 79 of Kingsport, TN, entered into eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 10, 2022. James was born on April 22, 1943 in Wausau, WI to Wilfred and Ruth Cota. James was married to Nancy Cota and she preceded him in death in 1999.
James was the ultimate “Cheese Head” fan. You always knew who he was cheering for when the Green Bay Packers took to the field; he was also an Atlanta Braves fan and he enjoyed fishing and hunting. James cherished his time with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Cota; sister, Jean Lierman; and great granddaughter, Presley. Those left to continue his memory are his daughters, Sherry Carmack (David), and Cindy Carver; sons, Steven Cota (Miriam), and Eddie Cota (Nicki); grandchildren, Chris (Emily), Jon (Jordan), Monica (Janice), Ashlyn (Joseph), Amanda (Matt), Jamie (Seaira), Joshua, and Jennifer; great grandchildren, Arabella, Gabe, Aria, Madison, Charlee, Sadie, Saylor, Ada, Maverick, and Emma; brothers, William Cota (Bertie), and Ronald Cota; sister, Kay Herman (Joseph); sister-in-law, Kaye Tolbert (Jerry “Butch” Tolbert); and several other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Linda Ferguson, who took wonderful care of James.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A life celebration service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Steve Wade officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mount Carmel. Serving as pallbearers will be James’ grandchildren.
