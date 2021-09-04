GATE CITY, VA - James Patton Henderson, Jr; age 78, of Gate City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Medical Center in Elizabethton. He was a Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. In addition to his time in the military, Jim was proud to have served as a Shriner, Kentucky Colonel, Amateur Radio Operator-KI4BBN and as a Lifetime Ancient Free & Accepted Mason with Catlett Lodge #35. He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 35+ years of service. Jim attended Catron's Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Patton Henderson, Sr. and Irma Wininger Henderson; and sister, Karen Henderson Kibler.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Alethea McDavid Henderson; son, Jeff and Kim Henderson; daughter, Lisa and Gabe Harrison; 5 grandsons, Josh Henderson (Danielle), Matthew Mathes, Aaron Henderson, Andrew Mathes and Zack Harrison; sister, Lindell Henderson; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City. Funeral and Masonic services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. A military graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. Grandsons and family will be serving as pallbearers.
