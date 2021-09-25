ORMOND BEACH, FL - James Page, 75, passed away on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 in Ormond Beach, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Burial will follow the service in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
A more complete obituary will be published later this week.
