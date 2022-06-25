POUND, VA – James Odell Elam, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home.

James was born in Scott County, VA on August 13, 1942, a son of the late Jess W. Elam, Sr. and Willie Mae (Kiser) Elam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Tammy Darlene Byrd.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a MP. James was an officer with the Kingsport City Police Department. He retired from the Scott County Public Service Authority.

Surviving are his life partner, Susie Sloce; grandchildren, Dylan, Abigail, Ryder, and Harper Hamilton; brothers, Jess Elam, Jr. and wife Adena, Gary Michael Elam; special nieces, Jessica Carlene Elam and Susie Price; special nephew, Gary Elam; several great nieces and nephews; special friends, Rex Delaney and Randy Moore; his special dog, BB.

Military honors will be conducted at 11am on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA with American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 presiding.

To express condolences to the Elam family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, VA is serving the family.

