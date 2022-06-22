POUND, VA -- James Odell Elam, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, VA.
Updated: June 22, 2022 @ 4:47 pm
