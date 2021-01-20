BIG STONE GAP, VA - James Neeley 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home.
He was born in Wise County, VA., raised in Crab Orchard, VA., and has spent his entire life Wise County.
He is preceded in death by his parents McKinley Neeley and Delilah (Hamilton) Neeley, his sister Mildred "Neeley" Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Neeley, daughter; Carol Cox, son, Darrell Neeley wife Frances of Big Stone Gap, grandchildren, Shannon Cox, Trevor Cox, Lora Neeley, great-granddaughter, Kyley Cox, other close relatives and friends.
Arrangements will be private.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. James Neeley