GATE CITY, VA - James N. Smith (Monroe), 73 of Gate City, VA passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, June 26, 2023. He was the son of the late Ralph E. Smith and Wilma Gillenwater Smith. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Gary L. Smith. James enjoyed farming and his family.
James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janice Smith; daughters, Rhonda “Ronnie” Gillenwater (Tony) and Amy Reid (Scott); son, Jamie L. Smith (Bryson); grandchildren, Adam Gillenwater (Cherica), Aaron Gillenwater, Cody Taylor (Kayla), Matthew Taylor (Alyssa), Courtney Sluss (Thomas), Kara Smith, Kylee Smith, Elijah Roark, Pazlee Roark, D.C., Rachel Reid and Rebekah Reid; great-grandchildren, Arabella, Aaliyah, Raylan and Harlan Gillenwater, Noah, Parker and Malia Taylor, Addison Sluss; sister-in-law, Sue Smith; brother-in-law, Roger Carico (Diane); three nieces, Christie Smith, Connie Bess (Brad), Kayla Bellamy (Lance); nephew, Shannon Carico (Angie), Willie Meade; two special friends, Ray Carico and Gary Carico.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Brother Eddie Taylor officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Graveside service will be Friday, June 30, 2023 in the Smith Family Cemetery of the Midway Community at 1:00 PM. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM.