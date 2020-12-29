NICKELSVILLE, VA - James Morgan Noel, Jr., 88 of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Monday December 28, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
James was born in Scott county, VA on August 10, 1932 to the late James Morgan Noel, Sr. and Hazel Beatrice (Smith) Noel.
He served his country in the US. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a landscaper for a Nursery for over 30 years in Wichita, KS until he was called to preach in Virginia.
In addition to his parents, his daughter Christine McClanahan and son Dean Allen Noel, along with several siblings have preceded him in death.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Carol Noel; son Richard James Noel and wife, Shirley C.; sisters, Violet Meade, Saundra Fields, Goldie Baker, Thelma Dameron; grandchildren, Stephanie Whitlow and husband, John, Krystal Noel; great grandchildren Adam and Abel Whitlow; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, December 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Sabra Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Billy Dooley officiating. Vickie Mullins will provide the music.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
An online guest register is available for the Noel family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James Morgan Noel, Jr.