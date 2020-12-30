NICKELSVILLE, VA - James Morgan Noel, Jr., 88 of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Monday December 28, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Sabra Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Billy Dooley officiating. Vickie Mullins will provide the music.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
An online guest register is available for the Noel family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James Morgan Noel, Jr.