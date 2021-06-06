DUNGANNON, VA - James Monroe (Bronco) Lane, Dungannon, VA passed away at his home on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel. Ronnie Dorton, Tim Adams, and Mike Lawson will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Carter Cemetery in the Stoney Creek Community of Scott County, VA. Mike Hensley, Joe Finch, Justin Darnell, John King, Jr., Billy Salyer, Bill Minton, and Jim Stinson will serve as pallbearers. Ray Finch, Terry Dockery, Gary Dingus, Gale McConnell, and John Doug Davidson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
