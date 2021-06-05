DUNGANNON, VA - James Monroe (Bronco) Lane, Dungannon, VA passed away at his home on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude Lane, Sr. and Emma Jean Dooley Lane, brother-in-law, Delmar Ashworth.
James retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 32 1/2 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley (Ashworth) Lane, Dungannon, VA; daughters, Donna Lane, Gate City, VA, Lora Castle (Stacy), Gate City, VA; brother, William (Sharon) Lane, Nickelsville, VA; brother-in-law, Sherle (Amie) Ashworth, OH; grandchildren, Tanya (Buck) Finch, Carrie Hicks, Emily Salyer, Aaron Lane, Roger Stinson; two precious great grandsons, Cam Hicks and Russell Salyer; special niece, Amber (Nathan) Moody; nephew, Jarred (Sarah) Lane; along with a host of other nieces, nephews, and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel. Ronnie Dorton, Tim Adams, and Mike Lawson will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Carter Cemetery in the Stoney Creek Community of Scott County, VA. Mike Hensley, Joe Finch, Justin Darnell, John King, Jr., Billy Salyer, Bill Minton, and Jim Stinson will serve as pallbearers. Ray Finch, Terry Dockery, Gary Dingus, Gale McConnell, and John Doug Davidson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
