NICKELSVILLE, VA – James Monroe “Catfish” Powers, 69, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tennessee.
He was born in Carfax, Virginia; son of the late Garland and Virginia Elizabeth Townes Powers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda Powers; one brother, Hershel Powers; and one sister, Lora Jean Powers. James was of the Baptist Faith and loved to farm.
He is survived by two sons, Cory Powers and fiancé, Jasmine McCloud of Nickelsville, Virginia and Jamey Byington and wife, Tori of Minot, North Dakota; two grandchildren, Hayden and Benix Byington, and one on the way; special friend, Steve Johnson; his dog, Possum; two nieces, Shanna Powers and Rebecca Sturgill; and two nephews, Dumpy Powers and Bobby Ramsey.
Funeral Services for James Monroe “Catfish” Powers will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia. Interment will follow at Powers Family Cemetery, Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Powers family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.