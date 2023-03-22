GATE CITY, VA - James “Mike” (Boogerweed) Snodgrass, 66, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his residence.
Mike was born July 18, 1956, in Sullivan County, TN and was the son of the late James Calvin “Jimmy” and Emogene Jennings Snodgrass.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Judy Snodgrass preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Misty Snodgrass Perry (Keith), Mandy Snodgrass and grandson, Jayden Snodgrass; grandchildren, Kingston Neale, Aiden Neale, Maliyah Mathis, and Shania Calhoun; greatgrandchildren, Kamari Neale, and Elania Calhoun; and uncles Jack Snodgrass (Helen), and Johnny Snodgrass.
To our special friend, Robin Jesse, we can’t thank you enough.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rick Begley officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Aiden Neale, Jason Montgomery, Robby Mathis, Tim Vanzant, James Rhoton and Zack Taylor will serve as pallbearers. Ricky Calhoun, Danny Blankenbeckler, Cecil Cole, Boyd Cole, Jimmy Wampler, Audi Quillen and Doran Cole will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 to go in procession to the graveside service.