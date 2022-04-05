James Michael Rigsby, 61 ended his earthly journey on March 30th, 2022.
Mike was born in Kingsport, Tn on August 7, 1960. He served in the U.S. Army 1979-1985. Mike was the 1st Sgt of the 19th Tennessee Infantry in the Department of East Tennessee Reenacting, and member of the Colonel John S. Mosby Camp #1409 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
He retired from Silgan Plastic’s, Kingsport, Tn.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Sue Rigsby, and brother Mark.
He is survived by Life Partner: Candye Irick, son: Justin Jennings, daughter: Jessica Phillips, Godson: Chris Irick, sister’s: Diana Johnson, Sherri Tribble-Odum and husband Randy, and Brandy McDavid, Aunts: Hope Mullins and Linda Matney, 5 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends who will forever miss him. Also, 2 fur babies Sweety and L.S.
Per Mike’s request no service will be held, family will hold a private memorial to be determined at a later date.