KINGSPORT - James Michael "Mike" Spivey, age 68, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the home of Joel and Kristy Williams.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Celebration Church of Kingsport. A funeral service will begin at 8:00 pm with Pastor Layton Bentley and Eulogist Jamin Rathbun speaking. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Scott County Funeral Home at 1:00 pm.
