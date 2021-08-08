KINGSPORT - James Michael “Mike” Cradic, age 66, was born on January 25, 1955, and passed away following a brief illness on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Kingsport, Mike graduated from Ketron High School in 1973. He retired from Bloomingdale Utility District as Chief Operator after 30+ years of service, receiving many prestigious awards. He loved hunting, fishing and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Conner Cradic; and mother, Norma Kinkead Cradic.
Survivors include his daughter, Haley Cradic of Church Hill; son, Caleb Cradic and fiance’, Lexie Short of Kingsport; sisters, Susie Curtis and Robin Wilson of Kingsport; brother, Greg Cradic and wife, Thelma of Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Lexie Dykes, Dalton Cradic and Harley Cradic of Church Hill; mother of the children, Terri Wilmoth; many nieces and nephews; close friends (like brothers) Phil Williams of Kingsport, and Eldon Hale of California; and many more extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home by 10:15 am.
All those attending are advised to take precautions against Covid-19 and social distance when possible.
