James Michael “Mike” Brown
CHURCH HILL - James Michael “Mike” Brown, 71, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born January 10, 1949, in Maryville, TN to the late William and Evelyn Brown.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Monday, January 4, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Mike’s Life will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Bud Beverly officiating.
Graveside Services will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
