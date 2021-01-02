CHURCH HILL - James Michael “Mike” Brown, 71, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born January 10, 1949, in Maryville, TN to the late William and Evelyn Brown.
Mike was a loving and kind man who never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. He attended Harvest Community Church and was employed at BAE, Holston Defense with over 30 years of service. Mike was an Air Force Veteran and was Past Worthy Master, Clay Masonic Lodge #386. He was also a member of the Sonrise Emmaus Community and served as Lay Director for the Prison Ministry at Northeast Correctional Complex through Kairos. Mike enjoyed watching all sports, especially drag racing
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Duncan.
Left to cherish Mike’s memory are his wife of twenty-nine years, Judy Davenport Brown; step-sons, Brad Davenport (Nancy) and Jon Davenport (Michelle); five grandchildren, Hannah, Cassie, Jace, Brylee and Aidan Davenport; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Monday, January 4, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Mike’s Life will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Bud Beverly officiating.
Graveside Services will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and services to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Conservus Real Estate Group for their love, meals, prayers and support during Mike’s illness.
