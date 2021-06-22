PINECREST, FL - James Michael Derrick, III, age 69, of Pinecrest, Florida, passed away June 18, 2021. Michael was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, in 1951. After graduating from Church Hill High School in 1969, he attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a degree in Piano Performance.
Michael guided liturgical music in South Florida for more than 40 years. Among his jobs were Music Director for the Archdiocese, Associate Director of the Archdiocesan Office of Worship, and organist and music instructor at St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami. He also served at five churches around the archdiocese. Prior to his passing, Michael was the Director of Liturgical Music with St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Plantation, Florida.
Michael will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, gentle humor, and commitment to excellence in people with whom he ministered as well as himself.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanette Lewis Derrick and James Michael Derrick, Jr. Michael is survived by devoted wife Brenda Derrick (Pinecrest, FL); sister, Mary Lewis Derrick (Knoxville, TN); brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Penny Derrick (Church Hill, TN); sister, Melinda Derrick (Sevierville, TN); sister and brother-in-law, Millie and Doug McFalls (Sevierville, TN); brothers-in-law, Tony Richardson (Minnesota) and Horace Jones, Jr. (Maryland); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Friday, June 25, at 11:00AM. There will be a time of fellowship following the Funeral Mass. In Michael’s memory, donations are suggested to St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church Music Ministry, Plantation, FL. May choirs of angels welcome Michael.
Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home