GATE CITY, VA – James McConnell Taylor, 83, of the Yuma Community passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
James was born on September 4, 1938 in Gate City, VA, a son of the late John Logan and Eliza Elizabeth (Click) Taylor.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and farming and was an avid racing fan. James was a longtime employee of Palace Vending and retired from the Scott County School System.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Gibson; brothers, Jack, Ralph, Tommy, Don and Bobby Taylor; sisters, Francis Jenkins, Evelyn Brickey, Ruth Fleenor and Phyllis Palmer.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 61 years, Irene Taylor; sons, Rodney Taylor and wife Crystal, Alan Taylor and wife Karen; grandchildren, Tiffani Gibson and Dalton Taylor; brother, Eddie Taylor and wife Carolyn; several nieces, nephews and In-laws.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Josh Banks officiating. Music will be provided by the Harmony Three.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 6, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. The family will meet at 10:15 am Friday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Taylor, Sam Blessing, Colton Banks, Casey Lawson, Robbie Bellamy, Tim Marshall, Jeremiah Moore and Caden Banks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Blessing, Mike Powell, Matt Housewright, Brian Imler and Adam Palmer.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in James’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting their website www.stjude.org.
To express condolences to the Taylor family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.