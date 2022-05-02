GATE CITY, VA -- James McConnell Taylor, 83, of the Yuma Community passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
GATE CITY, VA -- James McConnell Taylor, 83, of the Yuma Community passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription