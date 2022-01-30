KINGSPORT - James Martin Lane, 79, entered into rest on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown Kingsport.
