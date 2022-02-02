Kingsport - James Martin Lane, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 due to injuries from a car accident.
James was a high school graduate of Gate City High School; he then pursued his bachelor’s degree at East Tennessee State University where he went on to receive his master’s degree. He lived and worked in Kingsport most of his life.
James was an art teacher for Kingsport City Schools for 34 years. He taught at Dickson Elementary, Madison Elementary, Jackson Elementary, and lastly at Washington Elementary. James was the teacher everyone loved.
He was an avid artist throughout his life and after retirement he enjoyed drawing, caricatures, and was a member of the Kingsport Art Guild.
James loved making music and was a great keyboard player. He was in numerous bands in the area since the 1960’s including The Monzas, Peg, Badge, Shooter, Kangaroo Kourt, Ivory Tower, and lastly Kids our Age.
Everyone that met him said he was a wonderful man, musician, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Deward and Ruth Lane; wife, Judy Lane.
James is survived by his daughter, Penny Lane Pavitt and husband Robert; grandsons, Patrick C. Jones and Timothy K. Jones; brother, Rodney Lane and wife Clara; sister, Pamela Arnett; brother, Michael Lane and wife Brenda; several nieces ands nephews; special friend, Judy Davis; close friends, Jim Phylilaw and David Riggs.
The family will receive friends from 2 pm to 4 pm on Saturday February 5, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 4 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Lane family.