KINGSPORT - James Martin Lane, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 due to injuries from a car accident. To view arrangements and survivors please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Lane family.
Trending Now
-
Textbook photo leads to a book about slavery at Tenn. plantation
-
Mountain bike trail leads public comments to replace closing Warriors Path pool
-
'It about knocked me out of bed': Kingsport sees debris, vibrations from Eastman
-
UPDATE: Audible venting release expected at Eastman as power returns
-
Watch now: From King's Table to Buffet Royale to Mama's House to closed for good