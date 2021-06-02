KINGSPORT – James “Malcolm” O’Dell, 82 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. Malcolm was born on January 25, 1939, in Bristol to the late Hugh and Alice O’Dell. He was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where over the years he served as a Sunday school teacher, church clerk and usher. He had passion for woodworking and the outdoors. Malcolm touched many lives during his lifetime and was a friend to everyone he met. He was a loving husband, father and papaw.
Malcolm is survived by his wife of 62 years, Myrna O’Dell; son, James “Mack” O’Dell; granddaughters, Lindsea Graham (Tyler) and Veronica Thomas (Preston); sister, Jane Camper (Gene); brother, John O’Dell (Sue); several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 pm Friday, June 4, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Chaplain Gabe Manis officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Bays Mtn Park.
