FORT BLACKMORE, VA - James M. (Jim) Cox, 86, of Fort Blackmore, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 following a heart attack.
He was born on February 26, 1935, to Lucian and Ina Addington Cox and graduated from Dungannon High School. A lifelong dairy farmer, he loved the Lord, his family, his farm, his cattle, and his cats, mostly in that order. He was never happier than when he was making hay, driving his tractor through the river valley, watching nature all around him and listening to the rhythm of the baler. He was a member of Fort Blackmore United Methodist Church
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beatrice (Bea) Hillman Cox, of the home, daughter Susan Stouffer and husband Scott, of Beavercreek, Ohio, and grandsons Josiah and Micah Stouffer, also of Beavercreek, Ohio. He is also survived by his church family and many other dear friends from Fort Blackmore, especially Tim Darnell. He is preceded in death by daughter Rebecca (Becky) Cox, sister Faith Cox, and his parents.
Because of covid, no service will be held at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to Fort Blackmore United Methodist Church, c/o Shirley Brickey, 11419 Veterans’ Memorial Highway, Fort Blackmore, VA, 24250.
