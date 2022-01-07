FORT BLACKMORE, VA - James M. (Jim) Cox, 86, of Fort Blackmore, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, following a heart attack.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
FORT BLACKMORE, VA - James M. (Jim) Cox, 86, of Fort Blackmore, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, following a heart attack.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription